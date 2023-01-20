Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Molina Healthcare worth $68,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $295.04. 2,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

