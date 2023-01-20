Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $161,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $421.19. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

