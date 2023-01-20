Financial Comparison: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Meta Materials $4.08 million 84.03 -$91.00 million -0.33 -2.87

Profitability

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meta Materials has a consensus target price of 3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 295.44%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

