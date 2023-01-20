First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.04

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $35.28. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 40,163 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

