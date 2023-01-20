First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FFIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 373,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

