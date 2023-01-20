First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

