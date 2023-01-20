First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

