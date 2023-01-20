First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,693. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

