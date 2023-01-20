First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

