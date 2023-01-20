First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 559,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,059,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.