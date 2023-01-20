First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 559,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,059,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.