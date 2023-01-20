First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.11

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.39. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 25,638 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

