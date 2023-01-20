First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 462,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,230. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $348.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
