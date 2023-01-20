Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 1,484,209 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The firm has a market cap of C$612.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

