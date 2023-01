Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

Five Below Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $193.53.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

