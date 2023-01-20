Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $193.53.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

