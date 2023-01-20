FlatQube Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,772.29 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $1,772.29 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00010019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.12191018 USD and is up 7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,481.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

