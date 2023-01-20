Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 2,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,035,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

