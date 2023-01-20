FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
Shares of FLYLF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
