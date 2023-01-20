FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FLYLF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

