Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $204,805.10 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 558,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

