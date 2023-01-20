Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.52.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

