Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.77. 16,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,625. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

