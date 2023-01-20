Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,357 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $107,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,625. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.