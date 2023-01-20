Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $21.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

