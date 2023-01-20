Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 105.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,549. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.