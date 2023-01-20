Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 105.1% in December

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,549. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

