Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 92.3% in December

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICV remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. 324,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,701. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

