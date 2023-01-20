Fruits (FRTS) Trading 30.1% Higher This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Fruits has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $541,743.73 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.29 or 0.30510454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00756402 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

