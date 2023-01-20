Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

BHAT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 39,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,613. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.