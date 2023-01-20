FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bombardier Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.
