FY2022 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Lifted by Analyst

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.43. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 908 Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

