FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 122,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 76,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 252,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

