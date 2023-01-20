FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Super Micro Computer, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Super Micro Computer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $70.86 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,311 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after acquiring an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.