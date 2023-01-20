FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.