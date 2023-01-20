FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Issued By Cormark

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shaw Communications ( TSE:SJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

