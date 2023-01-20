FY2023 EPS Estimates for ASOS Plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ASOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for ASOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $988.33.

ASOMY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

