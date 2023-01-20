FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Lowered by Analyst

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$519.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.03 million.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

