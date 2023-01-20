FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Raised by Wedbush

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

PGY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.