G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $322,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 2.3 %

GMVD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 220,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $202.65.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

