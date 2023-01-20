G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, G999 has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $10,735.94 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.