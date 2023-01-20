Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.45. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.