Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Resources (GALXF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.