Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -682.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

