General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

GM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 70,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,917,803. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $57.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.