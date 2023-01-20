Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 539,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 61,949 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

