GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaMedia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

