GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.