Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.