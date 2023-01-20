Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 119,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

