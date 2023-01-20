Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.24 and last traded at 2.21. 65,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 61,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLASF. BTIG Research began coverage on Glass House Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Glass House Brands in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.99.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.