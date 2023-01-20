Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BOTZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 82,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,030. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

