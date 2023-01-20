Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $156.11 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $154.82 and a one year high of $286.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

