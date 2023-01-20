Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.11.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

