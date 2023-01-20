GMX (GMX) Price Up 0.5% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. GMX has a market capitalization of $391.58 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.65 or 0.00221213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00430185 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.80 or 0.30195788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00762051 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,857,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,394,174 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

